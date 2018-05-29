Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 must remain ’technological challenge’ - Pirelli

"If it becomes a commercial event, we will withdraw"


29 May 2018 - 14h02, by GMM 

F1 must remain a technological challenge if Pirelli will stay beyond its current contract.

That is the claim of the Italian tyre manufacturer’s CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera, as F1 reaches a crossroads regarding the regulations for the future.

"If the challenge continues to be technological, giving the teams and drivers what they want, then we are here to do it," he is quoted by Italian radio Rai.

"But if it becomes a commercial event, we will withdraw. So if the path remains we are there, if it doesn’t we will not be," said Tronchetti Provera.

Pirelli’s current contract runs out at the end of 2019.

He continued: "The important thing is that the drivers are more and more at the centre. I believe the tyres work when the drivers are happy, and the public is happy when the drivers are able to have a challenge."

F1 drivers and fans were disappointed with the spectacle in Monaco last weekend, but Tronchetti Provera thinks the action has been generally good in 2018.

"The competition this year is generally more lively and that is good news," he said.

"But it is clear that with the increase in the performance of the cars, both with aerodynamics and the tyres, overtaking at narrow circuits has become practically impossible."

As for the forthcoming Canadian grand prix, Tronchetti Provera commented: "We’ll see in Canada if different scenarios are created with the second generation of the engines."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC