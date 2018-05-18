Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 must ’rediscover DNA’ - Abiteboul

"We took care of the aerodynamics for 2019"


18 May 2018 - 11h30, by GMM 

Formula one needs to rediscover its "DNA", according to Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul.

The Frenchman says that in recent years, as the popularity of Formula E and the world endurance championship increased, the core message of F1 has become confused.

"We can’t just mix it all up," Abiteboul told Speed Week.

"The life of the engine, the durability of tyres, the amount of fuel, this is for me no part of the formula one DNA," he said.

"Le Mans was always about reliability, but grand prix racing should always be sprint racing from the lights to the flag."

However, Liberty Media is open to changes, as it considers a big shake-up for 2021. And the aero rules are changing for 2019 to help spice up overtaking.

"We took care of the aerodynamics for 2019," Abiteboul said, "but important issues remain untouched.

"We have not talked about tyres. I understand that with a targeted degradation, the race should be exciting, but what does it mean if drivers have to save fuel?

"In my view, formula one must be clear about what it represents for the fans. With hybrid technology we have breathed a modern wind but I do not understand what the real message is," he continued.

"We have a very good saying that to me applies in formula one — you should never fix something that is not broken."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1