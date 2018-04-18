Logo
F1 - F1 must continue to work on overtaking - Whiting

"I think we should continue the discussion on this topic"


18 April 2018 - 10h33, by GMM 

F1 is pushing ahead with efforts to improve overtaking.

After Australia, the lack of passing in formula one again became a hot topic. But then the races in Bahrain and China were substantially better.

At the same time, it emerges that the strategy group this week discussed potential aerodynamic changes to the 2019 cars that might make overtaking easier.

The FIA confirmed after the meeting involving teams, Jean Todt and Chase Carey in Paris that a decision on the changes is due "once research being conducted by the FIA, in consultation with the teams, has been concluded".

F1 race director Charlie Whiting said that although Bahrain and China were better races, F1 still needs to look into the matter of overtaking.

"I think we should continue the discussion on this topic," he said.

"We saw two good races in a row, but in my opinion it’s quite clear that the difficulty with overtaking remains. So this work needs to be continued."



