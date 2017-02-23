Logo
F1 - F1 legend Stuck likes 2017 cars

"It’s the right direction"


23 February 2017 - 10h42, by GMM 

As the new generation of F1 cars are steadily unveiled this week, German legend Hans-Joachim Stuck likes what he sees.

So far, Williams, Sauber, Renault and now Force India have shown off their new cars that are tipped to be up to 6 seconds per lap faster than in 2016.

"It’s the right direction," Stuck told Bild newspaper.

"Wider, faster, more power, it all helps to bring the driver back to the forefront," he said.

"Formula one must be spectacular again, not a drive for coffee."

But Stuck, 66, said the sport still has some way to go, and a good start would be lower ticket prices.

For instance, Germany is not on the calendar at all this year.

"For me that’s unthinkable," Stuck said.

"The first thing to do is to lower the ticket prices, and secondly the fan has to be offered more. In 2014 there were 50,000 spectators at Hockenheim (for F1), but 140kms away at a truck race there were 140,000.

"Why? Because it was affordable, you could get up close, and because it was a good show," he added.



