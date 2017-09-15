Logo
F1 - F1 keeps engine penalties in place for now

"It's been like this for years and it's been ok"


15 September 2017 - 11h30, by GMM 

F1 has decided against immediately acting on the issue of grid penalties for engine changes.

Fans and many of the sport’s insiders argue that what happened at Monza, where the grid was confusingly mashed up by a spate of complex penalties, was unacceptable.

"The penalties today are completely on another level and unfair on the drivers," said F1 legend Mika Hakkinen.

But Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reports that when teams got together with the FIA to discuss potentially reforming the system in Singapore, the proposals for change were shelved.

"It’s been like this for years and it’s been ok," said Force India team manager Andy Stevenson.

"What happened at Monza happened by chance, as normally there are only one or two penalties that everyone can understand," he added.

However, it is believed the FIA is committed to at least better explaining the penalties that are applied.



