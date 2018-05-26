Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 future still taking shape in Monaco

"From 2021, budgets will be reduced in two steps"


26 May 2018 - 11h03, by GMM 

F1’s future for 2021 and beyond continues to take shape.

Talks so far have been controversial, with Ferrari and perhaps even Mercedes threatening to quit over the budget cap, income distribution and engine regulation plans.

On ’rest day’ Friday in Monaco, another key meeting involving Chase Carey, Ross Brawn, Jean Todt and the teams took place.

"Hopefully a lot of detail will be put on the table as to what Liberty’s next steps are," Red Bull’s Christian Horner said beforehand.

One participant at the meeting reported: "It was calm but there wasn’t much new."

According to sources, the engine rules - including the scrapping of MGU-H - are now close to being finalised, although a final deadline is June.

Also discussed at Friday’s meeting was the $150 million budget cap.

"It will come two years late," Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt said.

"From 2021, budgets will be reduced in two steps, between 2021 to 2023, with 2020 as a test year."

F1 will apparently also move to 18-inch wheels, with simpler aerodynamics and perhaps standard gearbox parts.

Niki Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, wants more details as soon as possible.

"There has been a lot of discussion and it has been constructive, but no one knows the final result," he told AFP in Monaco.

"There are a lot of compromises on the table that we have already accepted, and we are getting very close to something that I think is feasible, but we need to know the last details," Lauda added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC