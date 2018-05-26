F1’s future for 2021 and beyond continues to take shape.

Talks so far have been controversial, with Ferrari and perhaps even Mercedes threatening to quit over the budget cap, income distribution and engine regulation plans.

On ’rest day’ Friday in Monaco, another key meeting involving Chase Carey, Ross Brawn, Jean Todt and the teams took place.

"Hopefully a lot of detail will be put on the table as to what Liberty’s next steps are," Red Bull’s Christian Horner said beforehand.

One participant at the meeting reported: "It was calm but there wasn’t much new."

According to sources, the engine rules - including the scrapping of MGU-H - are now close to being finalised, although a final deadline is June.

Also discussed at Friday’s meeting was the $150 million budget cap.

"It will come two years late," Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt said.

"From 2021, budgets will be reduced in two steps, between 2021 to 2023, with 2020 as a test year."

F1 will apparently also move to 18-inch wheels, with simpler aerodynamics and perhaps standard gearbox parts.

Niki Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, wants more details as soon as possible.

"There has been a lot of discussion and it has been constructive, but no one knows the final result," he told AFP in Monaco.

"There are a lot of compromises on the table that we have already accepted, and we are getting very close to something that I think is feasible, but we need to know the last details," Lauda added.