Vietnam is still on track to join the F1 calendar in the future.

That is the claim of Sean Bratches, F1 owner Liberty Media’s commercial boss.

"This is a street race where we can go downtown, where we can activate a large fan base," he told the Associated Press.

Bratches also said F1 could add a second grand prix in China, with a precise location to be "left to local Chinese partners".

But he said the first priority is to get the calendar properly structured regionally, which will eventually clear the path for "24 or 25" races per year.

"We’ve acquired an undermanaged asset that’s 67 years old, but effectively a startup," said Bratches.

"With the right economics, with the right structure and cadence of events across territories, 24 or 25 is probably where we’d like to be from a longer term standpoint."