F1 is considering abolishing blue flags.

The blue flag system was introduced in 1995, requiring lapped drivers to get out of the way of cars on the lead lap.

But it is unpopular among many drivers and fans, with some purists thinking passing backmarkers is a fundamental skill.

"We know many people don’t like it, which is why we’re discussing whether it should be abolished," FIA race director Charlie Whiting is quoted by Auto Bild.

"But we have to think about a decision like that thoroughly. It’s just an estimate, but I think the chance is below 50 per cent," he added.