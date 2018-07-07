Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 engine makers form ’cartel’ against 2021 rules

"They are afraid to give up their position"


7 July 2018 - 10h48, by GMM 

F1 manufacturers have thrown a spanner in the works of Liberty Media’s engine rules for 2021.

Earlier, it seemed clear that the sport would drop the complex MGU-H element of the hybrid systems in order to bring down costs and make the engines simpler and louder.

In turn, this would entice carmakers like Porsche to enter.

But Blick newspaper reports that at a meeting to discuss those rules, Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault said they now definitely want to keep MGU-H.

"This would stop the only serious potential candidate, Porsche, from coming in the door," wrote veteran correspondent Roger Benoit.

Reportedly, the three existing manufacturers say removing MHU-H would require a redesign of the entire power unit that would be too expensive.

Auto Motor und Sport says the Mercedes-Ferrari-Renault alliance against the 2021 plans is effectively a ’cartel’.

"They are afraid to give up their position so that Porsche or another manufacturer can’t just come in and beat them," a paddock source said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC