F1 manufacturers have thrown a spanner in the works of Liberty Media’s engine rules for 2021.

Earlier, it seemed clear that the sport would drop the complex MGU-H element of the hybrid systems in order to bring down costs and make the engines simpler and louder.

In turn, this would entice carmakers like Porsche to enter.

But Blick newspaper reports that at a meeting to discuss those rules, Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault said they now definitely want to keep MGU-H.

"This would stop the only serious potential candidate, Porsche, from coming in the door," wrote veteran correspondent Roger Benoit.

Reportedly, the three existing manufacturers say removing MHU-H would require a redesign of the entire power unit that would be too expensive.

Auto Motor und Sport says the Mercedes-Ferrari-Renault alliance against the 2021 plans is effectively a ’cartel’.

"They are afraid to give up their position so that Porsche or another manufacturer can’t just come in and beat them," a paddock source said.