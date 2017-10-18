Aston Martin appears to have taken another step closer to formula one.

A month ago, the British luxury carmaker announced it will step up its deal with Red Bull to become title sponsor for 2018.

When asked if an engine deal might be the next step, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said: "They can’t do that now, so it would have to be for 2021."

Now, the Italian magazine Autosprint reports that well-known F1 figure Luca Marmorini, the former Ferrari and Toyota engine boss, has joined Aston Martin.

The report said Italian Marmorini will initially be an "advisor".