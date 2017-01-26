Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 door open for Lamborghini - Domenicali

"You are touching a very sensitive part of my heart"


26 January 2017 - 08h55, by GMM 

Stefano Domenicali is leaving a door open for a return to formula one.

The Italian left the sport after being ousted as Ferrari’s boss some years ago, and he is now the chief executive at the famous sports car marque Lamborghini.

So if Domenicali does return, it could be as a team boss again.

"You are touching a very sensitive part of my heart," the 51-year-old is quoted by Spanish publications.

"I want to be very honest with you — today we have other priorities and we have to be very focused on them. Tomorrow? Motor sport will always be a part of Lamborghini, so if the platform changes then the answer is ’Why not?’"

As for what he means by the F1 "platform" changing, Domenicali said he is talking about costs.

"For us, to enter with the level of costs that are necessary, not only to race but to be competitive, it is too far from what we want.

"So if we see a change in that specific area, I think it’s worth considering," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1