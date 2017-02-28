Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 delivers on much faster cars for 2017

"These are real racing cars again"


28 February 2017 - 09h10, by GMM 

F1 has burst back into life for its all-new era, delivering on the promise of much faster cars.

"Lewis (Hamilton) is already quicker than qualifying last year," said Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo as the first of just two four-day Barcelona tests began.

That enthusiasm was obvious up and down the paddock and pitlane, but there remains some scepticism that the ’show’ will be improved from an overtaking point of view.

"The tyres are very hard and very consistent," said Mercedes’ Hamilton. "I was behind a few other cars and it was not easy to pass them."

But Fernando Alonso said: "These are real racing cars again.

"We need to apologise to the fans for what we gave them over the past six years."

Ricciardo, however, is not sure the six second per-lap promise of the 2017 regulations will materialise.

"I don’t know but I think that’s pretty optimistic," he said.

Force India’s Sergio Perez agreed: "I was expecting more grip. I would say the improvement in laptimes will be three or four seconds."

And although the chassis and tyre rules are changing, the controversial ’power unit’ regulations have remained fundamentally unchanged.

"We need to live with these engines until at least 2020," said Red Bull designer Adrian Newey.

As for Monday’s pecking order, Mercedes came out a tenth ahead of Ferrari, with Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz noting: "The worst thing today was comparing the laps we did compared with Mercedes.

"It is incredible to see how they are Ferrari arrive at the start of the preseason with their homework done so well."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF70H launch
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
Photos - The Sauber C36 Ferrari on track
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1