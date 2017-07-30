Logo
F1 - F1 defends editing negative Halo comments

An "editorial decision"


30 July 2017 - 13h23, by GMM 

F1 says cutting negative opinions about the ’Halo’ safety concept from press conference footage was an "editorial decision".

In Thursday’s FIA press conference in Hungary, drivers including Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen criticised the controversial forward protection system that is compulsory for 2018.

But only drivers with positive opinions were included in the official FOM video edit of the press conference.

Asked why that is the case, a spokesperson for Formula One Management told Bild newspaper it was an "editorial decision".



