F1 may be on the cusp of ending the era of ’fuel saving’.

In the hybrid era, the sport has got used to drivers using the ’lift and coast’ tactic to get their limited fuel load to the chequered flag.

But Auto Motor und Sport reports that, at the forthcoming strategy group meeting on April 17, a proposal to scrap the fuel limit altogether will be discussed.

And at the very least, an increase in the fuel limit may be on the cards. "It’s set too low," a Mercedes engineer said.

Another topic to be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday is overtaking, with changes to the wings on the cards for 2019.

"Yes, we still have time to agree for next year," said Renault technical boss Bob Bell.