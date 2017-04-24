Logo
F1 - F1 could scrap engine rule tweak for 2018

"It’s going to cost a lot of money"


24 April 2017 - 10h10, by GMM 

F1 could be set to scrap a scheduled tweak to the engine regulations for 2018.

Currently, while drivers are limited to four engines for the entire season in 2017, that ’long life’ allocation is set to drop to just three engines next year.

But Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport said the Strategy Group is set to discuss the future of the ’three engines for 2018’ rule during a meeting on Monday.

The drop from 4 engines to 3 engines next year is designed to cut costs.

But F1 officials are tipped to argue that costs will in fact not go down. Manufacturers will have to re-design engines so that they are more reliable, and there could also be a performance trade-off with less power and weight.

Correspondent Michael Schmidt explained: "Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda have concluded that longer running life (for engines) means more development and more test cycles on the test bench."

A Mercedes official confirmed: "It’s going to cost a lot of money."

So the Strategy Group will reportedly propose that the drop from 4 to 3 engines be scrapped, but the EUR 5 million price-reduction to customer teams be passed on anyway.

"That way, everybody wins," said Schmidt. "For the private teams, the engine costs are reduced, while the manufacturers do not have to reinvent their power units."



