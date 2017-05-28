Logo
F1 - F1 career ’already over’ - Button

"It already was last November!"


28 May 2017 

Jenson Button has played down speculation he might be considering a full-time return to formula one.

The 2009 world champion retired at the end of 2017, but he signed a two-year deal for 2017 and 2018 to be McLaren’s reserve and ambassador.

So when Fernando Alonso headed to the Indy 500, Button duly returned and enjoyed filling in at Monaco.

Earlier in the Principality, the Briton hinted he might be tempted to make a full-time return. But when asked if the chequered flag on Sunday will mean his F1 career is now over, 37-year-old Button answered: "It already was last November!

"I think if any of you guys (reporters) were invited to drive in Monaco, you might agree as well," he smiled.

So when asked if he might be tempted back for more one-off appearances, Button said: "Who knows, but I don’t have plans for that.

"As far as I know, the team has no plans to change the drivers it has either. So I’m definitely not going to be in formula one this year."



