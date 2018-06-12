Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 camera glasses ’painful’ - Grosjean

"They don’t fit very well in the helmet"


12 June 2018 - 15h14, by GMM 

Romain Grosjean said a promising new camera innovation in formula one was "painful" to wear.

In Montreal, the Haas star wore glasses that give a driver’s eye view of the action.

"It was very painful," Grosjean said. "They don’t fit very well in the helmet and you can really only use them for an installation lap.

"But I love the idea and that’s why I said yes.

"When you see the images, you actually see the speed of the car, the work on the steering wheel, the vibrations, so people can really experience what we do.

"Modern cameras are so good and stable that you do not even feel that there are vibrations on the track," the Frenchman added.

However, given the discomfort, Grosjean said he doubts glasses will become a full-time camera view in F1.

"We will look at other solutions — perhaps mounted in the padding or on the helmet," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC