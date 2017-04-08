Logo
F1 - F1 boss says 21 races in 2018

"With Germany and France"


8 April 2017 - 06h36, by GMM 

There will be 21 races on the F1 calendar next year.

That is the news from the sport’s new commercial chief Sean Bratches, following earlier news that Malaysia will actually drop off the new schedule.

But the current count of 20 races will inch up to 21 in 2018, with the return of both Paul Ricard and Hockenheim.

"With Germany and France, we will have a total of 21 exciting events in 2018 that we can all look forward to," Bratches is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.



