F1 - F1 boss plays down Ferrari quit threat

"There are no real differences between us"


11 November 2017 - 08h50, by GMM 

New supremo Chase Carey has played down the tension between the sport’s owners Liberty Media and F1’s most famous team Ferrari.

With Liberty wanting a different engine formula and also a budget cap for 2021, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne responded by threatening to quit if the sport’s new owners overly denigrate F1.

But Carey told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "There are no real differences between Ferrari’s views and ours.

"Formula one is unique and the teams must be able to build original cars in the engine and chassis," he added.

However, the American said he is determined to implement what he considers to be important reforms for F1.

"We want more teams to fight for victory, and for success to depend upon how they spend money, not on how much money they spend," said Carey.

"Uncertainty about the outcome of a race is fundamental to making any category of motor sport attractive for spectators."



