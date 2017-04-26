Logo
F1 - F1 bans ’shark fins’ for 2018

’T-wing and ’shark fin’ will be strictly limited


26 April 2017 - 09h25, by GMM 

F1’s strategy group has voted to ban the unpopular ’shark fins’ and ’T-wings’ for the 2018 season.

That is the claim of multiple authoritative media sources, including Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport and the DPA news agency, and Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The appendages are unpopular for aesthetic reasons, and some ’T-wings’ suffered notable on-track failures recently.

The FIA confirmed after the Paris meeting on Tuesday that from 2018 "designs incorporating the ’T-wing and ’shark fin’ will be strictly limited".

It also emerges that the controversial cockpit protection system ’Halo’ has been ruled out, with "priority" to now be given to the development of the transparent so-called ’Shield’.

"The FIA aims to carry out track tests of this system during this season in preparation for implementation in 2018," said the governing body.

And finally, teams have been told to improve the visibility of driver numbers and names on the cars, effective from next month’s Spanish grand prix.



