Former Formula One and motorcycle world champion John Surtees, has passed away in England at the age of 83.

The only man to win world championships on two and four wheels, Surtees made his name in motorcycling, winning three 350cc (1958, 1959 and 1960) and four 500cc motorcycling titles (1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960,) before making the move to four wheels. He made his Formula One debut with Lotus at the 1960 Monaco Grand Prix and later that year finished second at the British Grand Prix.

In 1963, however, he joined Ferrari and it was with the Italian marque that he won the 1964 F1 world championship, securing the title at the final round in Mexico City.

After famously quitting the Ferrari team midway through the 1966 season, Surtees went on to race for Honda and in 1967 scored the last of his six grand prix victories from 11 starts at the Italian Grand Prix.

He also founded his own racing team, the Surtees Racing Organisation. The team competed in Formula One for nine season from 1970, with its best result coming at the 1972 Italian Grand Prix, with Mike Hailwood at the wheel.

Surtees himself retired from driving in 1972 to focus on his team but it folded in 1978.

Surtees’ son Henry began competing in Formula Two but was tragically killed in an accident at Brands Hatch in 2009, aged 18.The family set up the Henry Surtees Foundation as a result.

The F1 legend died at St George’s Hospital, London after being treated for an existing respiratory condition, a family statement read.

"We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life," the statement added. "John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was also one of the true greats of motor sport. "He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end." The FIA President Jean Todt said: “I would like to extend condolences from myself and all of us at the FIA to John’s wife Jane, his daughters Leonora and Edwina and his friends following this very sad news. John was a unique talent in motor sport who achieved something that will almost certainly never be repeated, and dedicated his life to racing with a passion that was an inspiration to everyone he met. John was always a pleasure to be around, and he will be greatly missed by all of us who were fortunate enough to know him.”