F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Race

Pos.DriverTeamGapPit
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 70 laps - 1h37m16.427s 1
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +17.123 1
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +20.101 2
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer +46.419 1
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG +60.000 2
06 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda +73.273 1
07 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +1 lap 1
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault +1 lap 1
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 +1 lap 1
10 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari +1 lap 1
11 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda +1 lap 1
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 +1 lap 2
13 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes +1 lap 1
14 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes +1 lap 1
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari +2 laps 1
16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes +2 laps 1
17 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes +2 laps 1
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault DNF 1
19 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer DNF 0
20 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari DNF 0


