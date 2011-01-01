Logo
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:16.170 16
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:16.229 17
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:16.373 16
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:16.749 17
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:16.803 11
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:16.946 14
07 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:17.754 17
08 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:18.083 18
09 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.084 19
10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:18.139 22
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:18.230 17
12 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:18.252 19
13 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:18.376 19
14 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:18.467 15
15 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.512 20
16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:18.630 17
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:18.789 14
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:18.842 18
19 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:18.962 18
20 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:19.132 20


