|
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16.170
|16
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|1:16.229
|17
|03
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1:16.373
|16
|04
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|1:16.749
|17
|05
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:16.803
|11
|06
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:16.946
|14
|07
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault F1
|1:17.754
|17
|08
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:18.083
|18
|09
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|1:18.084
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:18.139
|22
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:18.230
|17
|12
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:18.252
|19
|13
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:18.376
|19
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Renault
|1:18.467
|15
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:18.512
|20
|16
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Mercedes
|1:18.630
|17
|17
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Renault
|1:18.789
|14
|18
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:18.842
|18
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:18.962
|18
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:19.132
|20
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Hungaroring, Qual.: Sette Camara clinches maiden pole
- Hungaroring, FP: Russell tops interrupted Budapest Free Practice
- Alessio Lorandi steps up to F2 with Trident
- Trident terminate Ferrucci contract
- Ferrucci banned for next two rounds
- Silverstone, Race 2: Günther cruises to maiden victory
- Silverstone, Race 1: Albon sweeps to Feature Race victory
- Silverstone, Qual.: Russell streaks to third consecutive pole
- Silverstone, FP: Russell tops Free Practice in England
- Spielberg, Race 2: Markelov dominates in Sprint Race
- Spielberg, Race 1: Russell prevails in dramatic Feature Race
- F2 starts to be given under Safety car
- Spielberg, Qual.: Russell clinches pole in Austria
- Spielberg, FP: Russell headlines Free Practice in Austria
- Le Castellet, Race 2: De Vries charges to victory
- Le Castellet, Race 1 : Russell stuns in challenging race
- Le Castellet, Qual.: Russell takes maiden F2 pole in France
- Le Castellet, FP: Norris grabs fastest lap in Le Castellet Free Practice
- Monaco, Race 2: Fuoco clinches victory in dramatic Sprint Race
- Monaco, Race 1: Markelov stuns in Feature Race
- Monaco, Qual.: Albon grabs third successive pole!
- Monaco, FP: De Vries sails to top of Monaco Free Practice
- Barcelona, Race 2: Aitken clinches first F2 victory in Barcelona sprint
- Barcelona, Race 1: Russell prevails in action-packed feature race
- Barcelona, Qual.: Albon takes pole position in Spain
- Barcelona, FP: Albon quickest in free practice
- Baku, Race 2: Russell streaks to victory in action-packed Baku sprint
- Baku, Race 1: Albon victorious in thrilling feature race
- Baku, Qual.: Albon grabs first F2 pole in Baku qualifying
- Baku, FP: Sette Camara shoots to top of Baku free practice
|
|
- Finland, SS14-15: Ott’s clean sweep
- Finland, SS12-13: Tänak storms clear
- Finland, after SS11: Tänak edges revitalised Østberg
- Finland, SS6/7: Østberg back in front
- Finland, SS3-5: Tänak fends off Østberg
- Finland, SS2: Tänak strikes early
- Finland, SS1: Tänak sets Finland pace
- Østberg tops Finland warm-up
- Ford Fiestas cleared for Finland take-off
- Toyota Yaris WRC trio ready for flat-out Finnish push
- The Citroën C3 WRC upgraded again for Rally Finland
- Hyundai aiming for its maiden Rally Finland podium
- One-off appearance in Estonia in preparation for Finland
- Evans seeks improvement
- Mads Østberg to compete with Citroën for the reminder of the season
- Lappi and Toyota Racing on the podium in Sardinia
- M-Sport : A little gutting to have missed out by such a small margin
- Ogier’s penalty relief
- Neuville: We knew we had to give everything!
- Group finish for Citroën in Sardinia
- Neuville snatches a thriller in Sardinia
- Neuville beats Ogier in thrilling duel in Sardinia
- Sardinia, SS17-18: Neuville cuts Ogier’s lead
- Sardinia, after SS16: Leading duo turn up the heat
- Sardinia, SS13-14: Angry Ogier fired up
- Sardinia, SS11-12: Ogier’s lead cut
- Sardinia, SS10: First blood to Neuville
- Sardinia, after SS9: Mud-master Ogier leads
- Sardinia, SS6-7: Ogier grabs Italy lead
- Sardinia, SS4-5: Dominant Mikkelsen on top