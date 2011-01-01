Logo
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:16.834 45
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:16.908 35
03 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.061 36
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.153 40
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:17.587 43
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:17.868 46
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.065 39
08 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:18.495 38
09 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:18.517 43
10 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.761 41
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:18.850 42
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:18.857 38
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:18.880 35
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:18.913 23
15 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:18.916 41
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:19.043 42
17 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:19.137 38
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:19.645 45
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:19.712 38
20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:19.770 45


