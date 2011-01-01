Logo
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.613 30
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:17.692 24
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.701 29
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.948 23
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:18.036 28
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:18.470 20
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.975 17
08 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:19.025 14
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:19.128 32
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:19.187 29
11 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:19.352 30
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:19.690 24
13 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:19.841 32
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:20.012 33
15 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:20.065 30
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:20.151 28
17 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:20.159 27
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:20.293 31
19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:20.307 28
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:20.697 12


