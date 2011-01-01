Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

Results

F1 - German GP 2018 - Starting grid

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:12.538 1:12.505 1:11.212 ---
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:12.962 1:12.152 1:11.416 ---
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:12.505 1:12.336 1:11.547 ---
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.127 1:12.188 1:11.822 ---
05 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:13.105 1:12.523 1:12.200 ---
06 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:12.986 1:12.722 1:12.544 ---
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:13.479 1:12.946 1:12.560 ---
08 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:13.324 1:13.032 1:12.692 ---
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:13.077 1:12.995 1:12.717 ---
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:13.427 1:13.072 1:12.774 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:13.614 1:13.657 ---
12 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:13.708 1:13.702 ---
13 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:13.562 1:13.736 ---
14 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:13.012 -:—.--- ---
15 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:13.720 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
16 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:13.749 ---
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:14.045 ---
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:14.206 ---
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:14.401 ---
20 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.318 -:—.--- +20


Photos
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos

Videos

Videos

F1


Miniboutik






Results
F1 - German GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - German GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - British GP 2018 - Race
F1 - British GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - British GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - British GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - British GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - British GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Austrian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Austrian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Austrian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Austrian GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Results







F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC