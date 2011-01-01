Logo
F1 - German GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:12.538 1:12.505 1:11.212
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:12.962 1:12.152 1:11.416
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:12.505 1:12.336 1:11.547
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.127 1:12.188 1:11.822
05 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:13.105 1:12.523 1:12.200
06 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:12.986 1:12.722 1:12.544
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:13.479 1:12.946 1:12.560
08 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:13.324 1:13.032 1:12.692
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:13.077 1:12.995 1:12.717
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:13.427 1:13.072 1:12.774
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:13.614 1:13.657
12 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:13.708 1:13.702
13 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:13.562 1:13.736
14 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:13.012 -:—.---
15 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.318 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:13.720
17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:13.749
18 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:14.045
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:14.206
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:14.401


