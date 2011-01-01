Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

Results

F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:34.577 8
02 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:35.000 9
03 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:35.334 9
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:35.573 5
05 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:35.659 6
06 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:36.151 6
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:36.873 4
08 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:37.755 4
09 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:38.393 7
10 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 2
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 2
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer -:—.--- 1
13 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault -:—.--- 1
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault -:—.--- 2
15 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer -:—.--- 1
16 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 -:—.--- 2
17 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG -:—.--- 2
18 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes -:—.--- 2
19 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes -:—.--- 1
20 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG -:—.--- 2


Photos
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos

Videos

Videos

F1


Miniboutik






Results
F1 - German GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - German GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - British GP 2018 - Race
F1 - British GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - British GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - British GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - British GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - British GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Austrian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Austrian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Austrian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Austrian GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Results







F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC