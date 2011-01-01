|
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 3
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:34.577
|8
|02
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:35.000
|9
|03
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Mercedes
|1:35.334
|9
|04
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:35.573
|5
|05
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:35.659
|6
|06
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:36.151
|6
|07
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:36.873
|4
|08
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1:37.755
|4
|09
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:38.393
|7
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|-:—.---
|2
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|-:—.---
|2
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|-:—.---
|1
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Renault
|-:—.---
|1
|14
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Renault
|-:—.---
|2
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|-:—.---
|1
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault F1
|-:—.---
|2
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|-:—.---
|2
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|-:—.---
|2
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|-:—.---
|1
|20
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|-:—.---
|2
