F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.525 22
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:13.529 29
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.714 34
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:13.796 23
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:13.903 30
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:14.267 24
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:14.691 29
08 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:14.853 28
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:15.097 25
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:15.282 32
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:15.415 29
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:15.544 13
13 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:15.629 32
14 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:15.769 10
15 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:15.864 36
16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:15.876 34
17 Nicholas Latifi Force India Mercedes 1:16.023 27
18 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:16.071 32
19 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:16.136 23
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:16.149 14


