F1 - British GP 2018 - Starting grid

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:26.818 1:26.256 1:25.892 ---
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:26.585 1:26.372 1:25.936 ---
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:27.549 1:26.483 1:25.990 ---
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:27.025 1:26.413 1:26.217 ---
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:27.309 1:27.013 1:26.602 ---
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:27.979 1:27.369 1:27.099 ---
07 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:28.143 1:27.730 1:27.244 ---
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:28.086 1:27.522 1:27.455 ---
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:27.962 1:27.790 1:27.879 ---
10 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:28.279 1:27.843 1:28.194 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:28.017 1:27.901 ---
12 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:28.210 1:27.928 ---
13 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:28.187 1:28.139 ---
14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:28.399 1:28.343 ---
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:28.249 1:28.391 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
16 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:28.456 ---
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:29.096 ---
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:29.252 ---
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes -:—.--- ---
20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda -:—.--- ---


F1 - British GP 2018 - Starting grid
