Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Experts doubt Ecclestone will go quietly

"I would not be surprised if something happens"


30 January 2017 - 15h26, by GMM 

The F1 world is poised to discover ’deposed’ supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s next move.

The sport’s long-time but now former chief executive has denied reports he is planning a breakaway series, but some commentators are refusing to believe the 86-year-old Briton will simply fade into the night.

"Why should a man, who has always been the same for 86 years, suddenly say ’I’ll just go away with this comical new title’?

"Sorry, but this is not Bernie," said former F1 driver Christian Danner, now a pundit for German television.

"I would not be surprised if something happens in the background and suddenly the whole situation looks completely different," he told Germany’s motorsport-magazin.com.

The ’comical’ title given to Ecclestone by Liberty Media is Chairman Emeritas’, but some think Liberty would have been wiser to ensure his role is more hands-on.

"Of course it would be an advantage for Liberty and all of us if we could keep using the expertise of Ecclestone," Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

"But it is a tightrope to walk if you want that but also want to emancipate from Ecclestone," he added.

F1 legend Alain Prost told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the Ecclestone era had to end eventually.

"Everything has an end," he said. "Bernie is 86 years old. It is natural, and even right, that sooner or later his era is over.

"The good news is that I understand that the new owners have a clear idea of what to do and are experts in communication and the show," Prost added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1