Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Exhaust-blowing Renault ’better everywhere’ - Hulkenberg

"I have more speed, grip, driveability"


7 March 2018 - 13h10, by GMM 

The new Renault car is better in every way, according to driver Nico Hulkenberg.

One analysis from the Barcelona testing is that the French works team is ready to step up to become ’best of the rest’ behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

"I would not call ourselves a secret favourite, but we did our homework and fixed our weaknesses," German driver Hulkenberg told Kolner Express newspaper.

"I have more speed, grip, driveability — a little of everything," he added.

The yellow and black car is also raising eyebrows at its rear end, with the exhaust pipe directed upwards to blow air onto the specially heat-treated rear wing.

"We are fine tuning what we have here and then we will be well prepared for battle," Hulkenberg said in Barcelona.

The next step will reportedly be a new aero package that will be fitted for the last days of winter testing.

Renault’s clear goal is to unseat Force India for fourth place in the constructors’ championship.

"We have to show that we can safely finish among the top four," technical boss Bob Bell told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Only then will the company issue the cheques to further upgrade the team," he revealed.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1