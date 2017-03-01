Logo
F1 - European politician frustrated over F1 reporting

"I can assure you that the Commissioner is well aware of our position"


1 March 2017 - 17h37, by GMM 

The spokesman for a European politician has expressed frustration with reporting by the F1 media this week.

A letter to parliamentarian Anneliese Dodds from the European Commission’s competition commissioner was interpreted by several publications - notably the BBC, City AM and F1 blogger Joe Saward - to mean that an investigation into F1 had been ruled out.

Dodds is pressing the Commission to look into not only the income and governance systems in F1, but also the recent takeover completed by Liberty Media.

A spokesman for Dodds said that as soon as he noticed the publications were "annoyingly" saying an investigation had been ruled out, he "sent messages" to all of them.

"I can assure you that the Commissioner is well aware of our position, and what they have and haven’t ruled out," he said.

"I’m going to be speaking with Anneliese about all of this when she arrives in Brussels later today and we’ll think of the next steps."

Also alarmed at the F1 media’s reporting is top F1 business journalist Christian Sylt, who said analysing the letters between Dodds and the Commission was "actually really simple".

"The crazy part is that they (the journalists) didn’t stop to check whether it made any sense," he told us.



