Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - European Commission says F1 investigation still possible

"I’m going to be speaking with Anneliese about all of this"


2 March 2017 - 13h35, by GMM 

The European Commission and a key politician have both confirmed that a potential investigation into F1 has in fact not been ruled out.

Several publications this week claimed that a letter from the competition commissioner to Anneliese Dodds showed that an investigation will definitely not take place.

But a spokesman for Dodds told F1 business journalist Christian Sylt that the publications had "annoyingly" got their reports fundamentally wrong.

"I’m going to be speaking with Anneliese about all of this when she arrives in Brussels later today and we’ll think of the next steps," he said.

That next step has now emerged, with Dodds releasing an official statement declaring that the commissioner’s letter did not rule out an investigation into Liberty Media’s takeover of F1 or the FIA’s alleged conflict of interest.

"The Commissioner has not ruled out any investigation into competition concerns in the sport," said Dodds, "not least because there is still an ongoing investigation arising from complaints from Force India and Sauber."

And in Sylt’s latest report for Forbes, a source close to the European Commission said the body retains its "ability to investigate the behaviour of these companies that could be potentially against EU competition rules".



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (225 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1