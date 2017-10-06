Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ericsson says weight held him back in 2017

"It’s a lot of laptime lost every single lap"


6 October 2017 - 14h59, by GMM 

Marcus Ericsson says extra weight has held him back in 2017.

The Swede said the fact he weighs 10 kilograms more than teammate Pascal Wehrlein explains the pace difference between the two Sauber drivers.

"He has the numbers on his side," said Ericsson, who is now fighting to keep his seat at the Swiss team notwithstanding his links to the Sauber owners.

"I’m ten kilos over the limit and he’s at zero — and it’s a big difference," he explained.

"It’s a lot of laptime lost every single lap."

Ericsson admits he is now under "pressure" to keep his seat, particularly amid reports his chances of a switch to Williams are low.

So it seems his options now are staying at Sauber or leaving F1.

"I like the Indycar series," Ericsson said. "I like to go fast, and on high speed tracks I am strong, so it would be cool."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (695 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1