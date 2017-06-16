Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Engineer says Magnussen like Raikkonen

"They are like cats"


16 June 2017 - 10h53, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen’s race engineer has likened the young Dane’s character to that of Kimi Raikkonen.

Giuliano Salvi, who now works alongside Magnussen at Haas, has previously race engineered at Ferrari for the likes of Michael Schumacher, Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso and Raikkonen.

But he said Magnussen, 24, most reminds him of the Finn.

"He is very honest and direct, which I really like," Italian Salvi told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"As a character, Kevin reminds me of Kimi a lot. They are both Nordic, who are — how should I say it? They do not care about politics and they have no facade.

"The first impression may be misleading, because they struggle to have an immediate connection with you. But when you work with them, and get to know them a little deeper, they are really open," he added.

"They are like cats," Salvi continued. "If they are afraid, you see it. If they are angry, you see it. And that is really good. You know how they think and feel.

"You never leave a meeting with Kevin and think ’He said one thing to me but he may mean something quite different’. No, he said it because he believes it."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1