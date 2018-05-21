F1 engine manufacturers are planning significant upgrades for the Canadian grand prix.

After Monaco this weekend, the sport will be heading to Montreal for round seven — marking the one-third distance in the 21-race 2018 calendar.

So with the rules requiring drivers to use no more than three engines in 2018, it means the first scheduled major performance upgrades are due.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Ferrari’s Canada upgrade is worth 15-20 horse power.

Renault engine boss Remi Taffin, meanwhile, said: "I hope the upgrades for Canada will meet our expectations."

And like Ferrari, Honda is hoping its Montreal upgrade will increase power by up to 20hp.

"Achieving quick results in the development of the power unit is not easy," Honda technical boss Toyoharu Tanabe said.

"Of course we plan to make updates in the course of the season, but I cannot say yet exactly when this will happen."