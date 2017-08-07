Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Engine boost helps McLaren relationship - Honda

"I will not comment on rumours"


7 August 2017 - 13h05, by GMM 

Honda is hoping better performance from its F1 engine will calm the troubled waters between the Japanese manufacturer and McLaren.

As the sport reaches its mid-season August break, rumours of a split in the works Anglo-Japanese collaboration are still circulating.

Indeed, a deal between Sauber and Honda for 2018 has already been cancelled.

"We are not with Sauber, so for now the only team we supply engines to at the moment is McLaren," Honda’s F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa is quoted by Spain’s AS newspaper.

There are claims Toro Rosso is being lined up by Honda as a substitute engine customer.

"I will not comment on rumours," McLaren team boss Eric Boullier said. "It is up to Honda to decide on possible customers."

Another rumour is that a customer Renault deal is lined up as McLaren’s only engine alternative for 2018, with a decision expected in September.

Honda thinks that better reliability and performance, like that seen in Hungary, will calm the troubled waters of the McLaren-Honda relationship.

"I’m glad we were able to show some results," Hasegawa said after Hungary.

"We did not see any problems (in Hungary) so it was the first time that I was not worried about finishing the race.

"There is no doubt that we would like to continue to cooperate with McLaren. I think that with better performance we will continue to work together," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1