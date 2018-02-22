Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Energy drink eyes Force India takeover

Rich Energy and Force India would not comment


22 February 2018 - 08h49, by GMM 

Force India is in talks to be taken over.

British newspapers The Sun and the Daily Mail report that talks are taking place with a consortium led by British energy drink company Rich Energy.

The news comes as the Silverstone based team considers changing its name, and amid owner and boss Vijay Mallya’s well-publicised legal troubles.

The reports say the takeover group is led by Rich Energy founder William Storey but also backed by "a wealthy consortium of business figures".

Rich Energy and Force India would not comment, but the Daily Mail cited sources that suggested the deal could be worth $280 million.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Renault F1 RS18 launch
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 launch
Photos - Red Bull RB14 launch
Photos - Williams FW41 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1