F1 - End is nigh for LMP1 and DTM - Massa

"I see an important future for formula E"


28 July 2017 - 13h25, by GMM 

While F1 and Formula E keep growing and thriving, the end could be nigh for motor racing’s other top categories Le Mans and DTM.

That is the view of formula one veteran Felipe Massa.

This week, the latter two series were rocked by the news that Mercedes is quitting the German touring car category DTM, while Porsche is pulling out of the top world endurance championship echelon LMP1.

Porsche is tipped to either join Mercedes at Formula E, or even move into F1 as an engine supplier.

"Already last year with Audi I thought the future looked bad for LMP1," said F1 veteran Felipe Massa.

"Now with Mercedes I think DTM could also be at an end. I can’t see only two manufacturers racing together," the Brazilian added in Hungary.

At the same time, Massa - who has already tested for Jaguar’s Formula E team - thinks the all-electric series is constantly gaining in strength.

"I see an important future for formula E," said the Williams driver.

"And formula one is growing and will continue to grow, especially if we have more manufacturers with the new engine rules," Massa added.



