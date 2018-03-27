Logo
F1 - Ecclestone to be back in court in 2019

The CVC sale will be heard in London


27 March 2018 - 14h06, by GMM 

Bernie Ecclestone will be back in court next year as the bribery scandal returns.

In 2014, the now former F1 supremo escaped jail over corruption charges after paying $100 million to the Munich court.

Ecclestone, now 87, had been accused of paying $44 million to a German banker to ensure formula one was sold to his preferred buyer, CVC.

But the matter is now returning to court, with London’s High Court confirming reports that a trial date has been set for 1 October 2019.

In 2014, a company called Bluewaters claimed it was the high bidder to buy F1 in 2005. But it said CVC secured the deal because of Ecclestone’s alleged bribes to Gerhard Gribkowsky, who served jail time after receiving the $44m.

In 2014, Bluewaters’ case was dismissed by a New York judge, but now the case will be heard in London.

"Our client is pleased that the judge has now set a date for the trial in London," said Bluewaters’ lawyer Simon Bushell.



