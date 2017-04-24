Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ecclestone tips Hamilton to beat Vettel

"Hamilton is so extremely talented..."


24 April 2017 - 13h10, by GMM 

Bernie Ecclestone thinks Lewis Hamilton is still the clear favourite to win the 2017 world championship.

That is despite the fact that his friend and regular former backgammon partner Sebastian Vettel is actually leading the drivers’ title chase after three races.

"He (Vettel) called me to play a game in Bahrain," the former F1 supremo smiled to Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

When asked why Vettel is performing well in 2017, Ecclestone added: "He is more relaxed and has digested the shock.

"When he went to Ferrari, he thought he would immediately be world champion," the 86-year-old added. "But he is past that now."

However, that doesn’t mean Ecclestone thinks Vettel will win Ferrari’s first title in a decade this year.

"Lewis (Hamilton) will be world champion," he said. "I would be happy if Vettel did, because he’s a good friend of mine. But things will change.

"Hamilton is so extremely talented, and he seems more relaxed this year, enjoying it more. In recent years he always believed that the team (Mercedes) didn’t support him, because the other driver was a German in a German team.

"Of course this was nonsense," Ecclestone explained, "but this thought is gone now and the pressure is lower."

As for whether he thinks Valtteri Bottas is a good enough replacement for the retired Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Ecclestone said: "I don’t know.

"But I believe the team would be more pleased if Lewis becomes world champion, just for what he experienced last year."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1