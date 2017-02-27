Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ecclestone’s right-hand man leaves F1

"He was Ecclestone’s second shadow"


27 February 2017 - 11h15, by GMM 

Bernie Ecclestone’s long-time right hand man has also left F1.

For years, Pasquale Lattuneddu was the recently-ousted F1 supremo’s most trusted aide, in charge of media accreditation, paddock layout, procedures and VIP guests, according to reports including La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Lattuneddu was the ’yes’ or ’no’ man," the Spanish sports newspaper AS explained.

"He was Ecclestone’s second shadow," the report added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (166 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF70H launch
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
Photos - The Sauber C36 Ferrari on track
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1