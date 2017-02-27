Bernie Ecclestone’s long-time right hand man has also left F1.

For years, Pasquale Lattuneddu was the recently-ousted F1 supremo’s most trusted aide, in charge of media accreditation, paddock layout, procedures and VIP guests, according to reports including La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Lattuneddu was the ’yes’ or ’no’ man," the Spanish sports newspaper AS explained.

"He was Ecclestone’s second shadow," the report added.