F1 - Ecclestone rejected Vietnam GP deal

"I didn’t want to put another race in the same sort of area"


6 April 2017 - 09h05, by GMM 

Ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says he rejected plans to add a Vietnamese grand prix to the race calendar.

The 86-year-old, recently stepped down as the sport’s chief executive by new owners Liberty Media, was criticised in the past for adding races to the calendar that lack fan support but pay premium race fees.

But Ecclestone told F1 business journalist Christian Sylt that Vietnam was rejected last year because it lacked "racing history", while F1 "already has several races in the region".

Ecclestone also told the Independent newspaper: "I could have done the deal and signed it in August."

But he rejected the Vietnam deal, also explaining: "It hasn’t got any racing history at all.

"So I didn’t want to put another race in the same sort of area where we already have very good promoters. And I was criticised for putting the races in Baku and in Russia because they hadn’t got that much racing history."



