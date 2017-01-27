Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ecclestone planning F1 ’breakaway’ - reports

"The picture is bleak"


27 January 2017 - 09h05, by GMM 

Mere days after he was "deposed", rumours and reports are swirling that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone might be planning a breakaway.

The latest real news is that Ecclestone, 86, is selling his remaining $28 million stake in formula one, with F1 business journalist Christian Sylt writing in the Guardian that it will leave him with just 0.5 per cent.

At the very same time, the diminutive Briton’s long-time friend and business colleague Flavio Briatore has emerged in the media, predicting dark times ahead for formula one.

"The picture is bleak," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, "with teams in financial crisis, circuits collapsing and this hybrid formula that serves no one."

Germany’s Auto Bild said a ’pirate series’ set up by Ecclestone would theoretically be the old ’GP1’ concept devised some years ago by Briatore, the ousted former Renault team boss.

The report said ’GP1’ would be comprised of GP2 and GP3 teams, featuring normally aspirated engines and lower budgets.

One theory is that F1 teams balking at Liberty Media’s idea of budget caps might also switch with Ecclestone to his new series, even though their current contracts run until 2020.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said: "We are fully behind formula one and want nothing to do with any other planned series."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1