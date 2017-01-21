Logo
F1 - Ecclestone offered ’less hands-on role’ - report

"An announcement could be made as soon as the first half of next week"


21 January 2017 - 14h30, by GMM 

Rumours are growing by the day that the Bernie Ecclestone era is effectively almost over.

We have reported that, as Liberty Media moves ever towards its full takeover of the sport, long-time F1 ’supremo’ Ecclestone is being shuffled aside.

Mark Kleinman, a renowned business journalist for British broadcaster Sky, said the 86-year-old’s decades-long reign will end "within days".

"An announcement could be made as soon as the first half of next week," he said.

"The sport’s veteran boss has been offered a less hands-on role - with a title such as life president - but Liberty Media is determined to demonstrate that it is taking F1 into a new era by pursuing a radical overhaul of its commercial operation," Kleinman added.

Sky added that part of the team taking over from Ecclestone will be Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches, a former ESPN executive.



