F1 - Ecclestone not done with F1

"It depends what Liberty want me to do here"


20 March 2017 - 08h20, by GMM 

Bernie Ecclestone is not yet done with formula one.

That is despite the fact that he was ousted as the sport’s chief executive by Liberty Media, and insists he has "no idea" what his new title ’chairman emirates’ really means.

"I’d like some rules and regulations so I know what I am supposed to do or not supposed to do," the 86-year-old told British television Sky.

However, Ecclestone revealed that his successor Chase Carey has actually asked him to go to Brazil to see if the country’s president will "put some money into the (Interlagos) race."

But the diminutive Briton won’t be in Australia this weekend.

Ecclestone said he broke the news to his friend Sebastian Vettel by saying: "’I’m not bloody well coming to Australia just to play backgammon with you!’

"’Can you wait until Bahrain?’" Ecclestone also told the Ferrari driver, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

He said he will attend about half of all the grands prix this year, but isn’t sure what his longer term future is.

"It depends what Liberty want me to do here," said Ecclestone. "I don’t want to stay here not doing anything positive for the company."



