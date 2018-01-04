Logo
F1 - Ecclestone no longer attending races

But he’s proud of Formula 1


4 January 2018 - 12h05, by GMM 

Bernie Ecclestone says he may no longer attend grands prix.

The former F1 supremo began his first year as nominal ’chairman emeritus’ in 2017 whilst still attending some races.

But towards the end of the year, Ecclestone was conspicuously absent, and he now tells Auto Motor und Sport: "I have the feeling that my successors do not want to see me at the track anymore."

In his annual Christmas card, the 87-year-old poked fun at his successor Chase Carey, but he denies he is "bitter" about the new Liberty Media era.

"On the contrary. I’m proud of formula one and I want it to be good," he said.

As for Liberty Media, he admits he doesn’t like that the American company is heavily investing in F1 marketing.

"It is important that the teams market themselves, and that the promoters promote their event," he said. "If FOM competes as a third party, that’s only confusing."

Ecclestone also sided with F1 manufacturers who are railing against Liberty Media’s proposed engine changes for 2021.

"I would have scrapped this (current) engine. It was a disaster from the date on which it was introduced.

"But two years ago I told the teams they could keep the damn engine if they increase the fuel flow and the fuel load," he said.



