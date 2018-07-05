Bernie Ecclestone has praised Ferrari’s decision to resist imposing team orders in Austria.

Sebastian Vettel could have extended his championship lead beyond a single point in Austria, but Ferrari decided instead to leave Kimi Raikkonen in second place.

"Everyone can take an example from Ferrari’s sportsmanship," Ecclestone, the former F1 supremo, told Sport Bild.

It was in stark contrast to the same race in 2002, when Jean Todt famously told Rubens Barrichello to "let Michael (Schumacher) pass for the championship".

Ecclestone said: "It would have been easy to wave Vettel past shortly before the end, but Ferrari didn’t.

"So they kept up not only sporting fairness, but also Kimi’s morale," he added.

Ecclestone said he is happy Ferrari is a true contender for the 2018 world championship.

"Ferrari has finally made the step I was waiting for for so long," said the 87-year-old.

"Sebastian really deserves the title. Hopefully it doesn’t hurt him that Ferrari gave up those three points," Ecclestone said.