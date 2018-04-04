Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ecclestone backs calls for engine equalisation

"It’s necessary to make the sport more attractive"


4 April 2018 - 10h34, by GMM 

Bernie Ecclestone has backed calls for performance to be equalised in formula one.

The former F1 supremo thinks the Mercedes-dominated ’power unit’ era has been bad for the sport.

And when asked if he thinks Liberty Media has done a good job for F1 so far, he told Welt newspaper: "All I know is that Liberty Media now has the same contracts that I did.

"Not much has changed in the technical and sporting regulations. But that’s surprising because the biggest problem is that we urgently need exciting races.

"I’m a big fan of Mercedes and I have great respect for their performance, but they win too much.

"If they had sold or rented their engine to a top team like Red Bull, we would have better and more exciting races and maybe other world champions.

"We would not have had this total dominance, which in my opinion would have better for Mercedes as well," Ecclestone added.

Asked what Liberty should do, Ecclestone appeared to back recent calls for engine equalisation or perhaps a banning of Mercedes’ so-called ’party mode’.

"They should, or they must, achieve a certain equality of opportunity among the teams as far as the engines are concerned," he said.

"The manufacturers must understand that it’s necessary to make the sport more attractive. The public must not know who wins even before the race just because one or two engines are so much better," Ecclestone added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1